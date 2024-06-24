National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $61.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,448,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $21,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $11,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 448.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

