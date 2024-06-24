Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $7.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

RWT stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.51 million, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.56. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

In related news, CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 195,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

