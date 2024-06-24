Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$49.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $971,140 and sold 5,320 shares valued at $230,530. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.29. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

