BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $4.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,775,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,316,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.37. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

