Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $22,650,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $12,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,236 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $7,170,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $7,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

