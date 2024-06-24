Brokerages Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target at $74.20

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $72.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54. Diodes has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Diodes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after buying an additional 282,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

