Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on YMAB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

YMAB opened at $12.00 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $526.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.