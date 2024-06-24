DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,779 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 450,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

