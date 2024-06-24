Brokers Set Expectations for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 7.8 %

ACB opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.79. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $277.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

