Brokers Set Expectations for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACB)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBFree Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 7.8 %

ACB opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.79. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $277.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.