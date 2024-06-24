Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.25 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 963,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,870 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 259.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

