Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $236,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kohl’s by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,769 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 253.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 78.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

