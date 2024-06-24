Brokers Offer Predictions for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share.

RRGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.39). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. The business had revenue of $388.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.08 million.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $686,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,551,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

