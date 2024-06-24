FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By Zacks Research

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $9.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.28. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $138.96 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $436,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $8,691,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

