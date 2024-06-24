Analyzing ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -1.96% -1.17% -0.42% LICT N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 1 1 3.50 LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ATN International and LICT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ATN International presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.29%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than LICT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATN International and LICT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $762.22 million 0.44 -$14.54 million ($1.30) -16.88 LICT $129.14 million 2.17 $24.92 million N/A N/A

LICT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. It operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

