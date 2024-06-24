Comparing GBS (NYSE:GBS) & STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) and GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and GBS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $33.36 million 0.33 -$10.83 million ($3.30) -0.95 GBS $440,000.00 16.01 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.85

GBS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -34.92% -65.76% -19.69% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Volatility & Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for STRATA Skin Sciences and GBS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,106.35%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than GBS.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats GBS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

