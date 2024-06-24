Financial Analysis: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) vs. Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Selectis Health pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Selectis Health pays out -3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment pays out 158.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $36.78 million 0.13 -$3.97 million ($1.30) -1.15 AGNC Investment $847.00 million 8.38 $155.00 million $0.91 10.73

This table compares Selectis Health and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Selectis Health and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A AGNC Investment 0 3 5 0 2.63

AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 1.18%. Given AGNC Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -24.65% -651.76% -21.33% AGNC Investment 32.12% 27.14% 2.54%

Volatility and Risk

Selectis Health has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Selectis Health on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

