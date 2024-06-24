Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Head to Head Analysis

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Patria Investments and Highest Performances, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.31%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $327.60 million 2.16 $118.40 million $0.78 15.42 Highest Performances $15.78 million 128.37 -$6.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares Patria Investments and Highest Performances’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

Volatility & Risk

Patria Investments has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highest Performances has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Highest Performances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 36.70% 35.95% 18.68% Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Patria Investments beats Highest Performances on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

