Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) vs. Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY) Critical Analysis

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Village Super Market pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.4% of Village Super Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 2.28% 12.09% 5.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Village Super Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $10.22 2.47 Village Super Market $2.17 billion 0.17 $49.72 million $3.38 7.44

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Super Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Axfood AB (publ) and Village Super Market, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Village Super Market beats Axfood AB (publ) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; Apohem, an online retail pharmacy; Matöppe, a personal grocery store and the retailer-owned mini-mart; Snabbgriss, a restaurant; and Tempo, a mini-mart format of retailer-owned stores. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) operates as a subsidiary of Axretail AB.

About Village Super Market

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.