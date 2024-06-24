Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $1,675,427.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,732,790.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 857,865 shares of company stock worth $4,176,498. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 274,942 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

