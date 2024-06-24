DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.