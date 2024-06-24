Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.