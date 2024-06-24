Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$131.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$114.88 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$123.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.20.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

