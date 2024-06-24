HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after acquiring an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,332,000 after buying an additional 207,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DINO opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.