Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

DNLI stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $31.03.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,624 shares of company stock worth $1,958,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 308,443 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

