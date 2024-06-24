B. Riley Comments on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.38 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $89.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $1,167,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

