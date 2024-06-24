Brokers Set Expectations for Johnson Controls International plc’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

