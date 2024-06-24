Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on B. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE B opened at $39.20 on Monday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 435.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 711.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

