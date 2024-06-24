IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

IMAX stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $887.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 178.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 314,742 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in IMAX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 351,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 120,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

