Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

LULU stock opened at $311.82 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

