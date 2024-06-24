Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Steelcase in a research report issued on Friday, June 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,153,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 387,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 352,078 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 24.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 883,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 33.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 838,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 212,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

