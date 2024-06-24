Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for biote Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for biote in a research report issued on Friday, June 21st. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for biote’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.09 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of biote in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, biote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

biote Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of biote stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. biote has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $452.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in biote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in biote by 768.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in biote during the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in biote during the third quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

