Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MREO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

