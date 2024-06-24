Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $671.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 22,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $450,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 593,492 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,515 shares in the company, valued at $753,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 22,018 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $450,928.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 593,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,396 shares of company stock worth $3,243,225 over the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

