Contrasting Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 27.31% 5.52% 3.10% BRT Apartments 5.10% 2.06% 0.67%

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Regency Centers pays out 130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments pays out 454.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 2 9 0 2.82 BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $70.09, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.23%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.37 billion 8.39 $364.56 million $2.05 30.31 BRT Apartments $93.62 million 3.57 $3.87 million $0.22 81.41

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats BRT Apartments on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About BRT Apartments

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

