Comparing Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) & BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies -19.78% -33.46% -20.80% Franklin Financial Services 13.69% 10.91% 0.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and Franklin Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $55.25 million 0.46 -$17.33 million ($1.01) -2.09 Franklin Financial Services $68.90 million 1.82 $13.60 million $3.12 9.13

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BM Technologies and Franklin Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

BM Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 219.91%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BM Technologies has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Financial Services beats BM Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc., a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans; consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit and installment loans; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, and custodial services, as well as non-trust related investment services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit, pension, and fiduciary services. Further, the company engages in non-bank investment activities, such as venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.