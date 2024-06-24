Comparing Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $48.73 million 1.34 -$61.32 million ($7.47) -1.26 Protalix BioTherapeutics $65.49 million 1.31 $8.31 million $0.04 29.25

Volatility and Risk

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 392.91%. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 754.70%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -48.10% -131.69% -22.73% Protalix BioTherapeutics 11.48% 19.48% 7.82%

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Precision BioSciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences



Precision BioSciences, Inc., an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA. In addition, it develops PBGENE-NVS for sickle cell disease/beta thalassemia for insertion; PBGENE-DMD (excision) for duchenne muscular dystrophy; PBGENE-LL2 (insertion), a liver directed target; PBGENE-LL3, a central nervous system directed target; and iECURE-OTC (insertion) for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Caribou Biosciences, Inc.; license agreement with TG Cell Therapy, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize azer-cel for autoimmune diseases and other indications outside of cancer; development and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the research and development of potential in vivo therapies for genetic disorders; Cellectis S.A.; iECURE, Inc. to develop ARCUS-based gene-insertion therapies; Duke University; and Novartis Pharma AG to discover and develop in vivo gene editing products. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics



Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

