Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) versus Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Critical Analysis

Sow Good and Simply Good Foods are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Simply Good Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million 13.07 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -59.20 Simply Good Foods $1.24 billion 2.97 $133.57 million $1.39 26.58

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sow Good and Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Simply Good Foods 11.12% 10.12% 7.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Simply Good Foods 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $39.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Simply Good Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Sow Good on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites, chocolatey coated peanut candies, and coconutty caramel candy bars under Atkins Endulge brand name.It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including questnutrition.com, atkins.com, amazon.com and others. The Simply Good Foods Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

