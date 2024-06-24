The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $1.00 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $226.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

