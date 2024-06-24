BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT opened at $93.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

