WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.