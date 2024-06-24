Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $168,694.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $407,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,360 shares of company stock worth $517,226 over the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Funko by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,788 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Funko by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,693,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO opened at $10.22 on Monday. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $547.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

