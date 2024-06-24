Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.7999 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 20.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 66.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 369.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 277,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 218,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

