IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.26. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.3658863 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

