Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $4,211,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 272.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 34.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $1,512,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.