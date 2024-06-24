Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $105.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $126.23.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

