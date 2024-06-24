TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

