Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Assurant, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a report released on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $168.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.58 and a 200 day moving average of $173.15. Assurant has a 52-week low of $121.51 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Assurant by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Assurant by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

