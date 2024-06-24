Zacks Research Comments on Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Delek US’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DK. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delek US

Delek US Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DK opened at $24.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Delek US has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 627,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $78,241. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -80.65%.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.