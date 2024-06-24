Northland Capmk Comments on Teradata Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradata in a report released on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

TDC stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,332,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 96,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

