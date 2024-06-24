Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $780.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $18,618,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 28.8% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 30,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 73.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

